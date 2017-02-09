Pa. Senate Sends 20-Week Abortion Ban Bill To House

HARRISBURG (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – The state Senate has sent the House a bill that would ban most abortions in Pennsylvania after 20 weeks.

Republican Sen. Michele Brooks, sponsor of the bill to ban most abortions after 20 weeks, cites medical advancements.

“Today, viability is around 23 to 24 weeks or at some moment even slightly earlier,” said Brooks.

But an opponent of the measure, Republican Lisa Baker, cited her own personal experience.

“As the mother of a child who was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition well after the 20-week threshold,” said Baker.

The bill would also place restrictions on the abortion procedure known as “dilation and evacuation.”

The bill goes to the House, where a similar measure passed in the last session of the legislature. A spokesman for majority Republicans says the Senate bill will be reviewed, but that House’s priority is the consideration of the budget.

Gov. Tom Wolf has already vowed to veto the bill if it gets to his desk.

