Penn State Halts Fraternity Parties Serving Alcohol Following Student’s Death

February 9, 2017 2:36 PM

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Penn State is indefinitely halting fraternity and sorority parties where alcohol is available because of a student’s recent death and what the school calls growing allegations of hazing, sexual assault and other misconduct.

The university said Wednesday its vice president for student affairs and the Penn State Interfraternity Council acted jointly to stop all alcohol-related social activities “until further notice.”

The decision follows the death on Saturday of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Police say members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity didn’t call for help until about 12 hours after Piazza fell down a stairwell.

The fraternity has been suspended and police are investigating.

Penn State says an administrator told fraternity leaders the moratorium will remain until they agree to change their policies and practices.

