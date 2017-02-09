Police: Pregnant Woman Shot While Sitting In Car In McKeesport

McKEESPORT (KDKA) — Police are looking for suspects after a pregnant woman was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in McKeesport tonight.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 1800-block of Soles Street.
According to McKeesport Police, the 24-year-old victim was sitting in the vehicle when the shots rang out from a second vehicle.
Police say they do not believe the victim was being targeted.
The woman and her unborn baby are both expected to be fine.
No arrests have been made.
