Ravens’ Joe Flacco Named Most Attractive In NFL, Steelers’ Artie Burns 5th

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new survey found that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is the most attractive player in the NFL.
The survey was done from We Are Fanatics.
The website says they showed pictures of NFL players to a group of 400 participants, who ranked each player on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the most attractive.
Joe Flacco had the highest average score at 8.2, beating the Chicago Bears Matt Barkley, the Detroit Lions Michael Burton, and the Los Angeles(formerly San Diego) Chargers Kyle Emanuel.
Pittsburgh Steelers corner back Artie Burns actually came in tied for fifth on the list.
The survey says:
“At age 21, he’s also among the youngest. The rookie cornerback was among the highest graded rookies for 2016 among all first-round picks. With his natural ability and stellar good looks, the future certainly looks bright for this young man.”
Also making the list when it comes to the Steelers: Le’Veon Bell, Cobi Hamilton, DeAngelo Williams, and, L.J. Fort.
The survey also ranked the top 10 most attractive teams, and the Tennessee Titans were number one on that list.
Check out the rest of the survey here.