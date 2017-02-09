Report: George And Amal Clooney Expecting Twins

HOLLYWOOD (KDKA) — One of Hollywood’s hottest couples is expecting!
Thursday on “The Talk,” Julie Chen confirmed that George Clooney and his wife Amal will soon be parents of two.
“The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins,” Chen reported.
The babies are reportedly due in June.
George and Amal have been married for two years.
