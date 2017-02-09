WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Report: George And Amal Clooney Expecting Twins

February 9, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: George Clooney

HOLLYWOOD (KDKA) — One of Hollywood’s hottest couples is expecting!

Thursday on “The Talk,” Julie Chen confirmed that George Clooney and his wife Amal will soon be parents of two.

“The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins,” Chen reported.

The babies are reportedly due in June.

George and Amal have been married for two years.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia