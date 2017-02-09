Report: Jeannette Property Owners To Be Fined For Junk

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — The city of Jeannette is cracking down on property owners who leave junk outside.
The Tribune-Review reports citizens could start receiving “quality of life” tickets for maintenance violations in March.
Council approved an ordinance that will fine property owners $25 for violations such as furniture left in yards, high grass or junk vehicles.
Officials say this will eliminate the need for notices to be sent prior to citations and allow a quicker response and correction of the problem.
Authorities say they knocked on 27 city doors recently to inform those who may be in violation of the ordinance.
For more information click here.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Ross Giudotti’s report in the 5 p.m. news.