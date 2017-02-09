WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Robinson’s 28 Carries Mount St. Mary’s Past Robert Morris

February 9, 2017 10:35 PM
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – Junior Robinson scored a career-high 28 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, to lead Mount St. Mary’s to a 74-70 win over Robert Morris on Thursday night.

Robinson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to close the first half with the Mountaineers (13-13, 12-2 Northeast Conference) up 34-32.

An 11-2 run pushed the lead to 50-38 but the Colonials (9-17, 5-8) answered with a 10-2 run, making it 52-48 with 7:38 to play.

The Mounts again surged, going up by 12 with 3:42 to play but Robert Morris scored the next 11, the last five from Kavon Stewart to make it 69-68.

Stewart was hit with a technical and made 1 of 2 from the line. After a stop, Robinson made a layup for a 72-68 lead with 18 seconds left. Isaiah still scored for the Colonials before freshman Miles Wilson made two free throws with 1.8 seconds left to seal it.

Still led the Colonials with 17 points.

