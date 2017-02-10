Report: Man Bypasses School Security, Assaults Students, Threatens Return With Gun

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for reportedly bypassing security at an elementary school, assaulting students and threatening to come back with a gun.
According to a Beaver County Times report, the incident took place at the Aliquippa Elementary School around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
George Powell, 32, entered the school and forced his way through security. Once inside, he allegedly shoved several students while running down the hallway. One student was shoved into a locker during the incident.
Two students told police they heard Powell say he was going to return to the school with a gun.
Powell was arrested and is facing a list of charges including, trespassing, harassment and simple assault. He is being held in the Beaver County Jail on $40,000 bond.
