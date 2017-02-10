WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Report: Man Bypasses School Security, Assaults Students, Threatens Return With Gun

February 10, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: Aliquippa, Aliquippa Elementary School, Beaver County, George Powell

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for reportedly bypassing security at an elementary school, assaulting students and threatening to come back with a gun.

According to a Beaver County Times report, the incident took place at the Aliquippa Elementary School around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

George Powell, 32, entered the school and forced his way through security. Once inside, he allegedly shoved several students while running down the hallway. One student was shoved into a locker during the incident.

Two students told police they heard Powell say he was going to return to the school with a gun.

Powell was arrested and is facing a list of charges including, trespassing, harassment and simple assault. He is being held in the Beaver County Jail on $40,000 bond.

