Clint Hurdle Opens Inspirational Email List To Public

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For years, Pittsburgh Pirates’ manager Clint Hurdle has been sending out motivational emails to friends and co-workers.
The recipient list has grown from just a handful to more than 3,000.
KDKA even did a story on his inspirational emails back in 2013.
Now, Hurdle is letting everyone sign up to receive his daily words of wisdom.
If you would like to receive them, visit his website at this link: https://www.clinthurdle.com/
