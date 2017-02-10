EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | First Hays Egg

Community Comes Together To Support High School Girl Battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

February 10, 2017 11:22 PM By Amy Wadas
Filed Under: Amy Wadas, Fort Cherry High School, Fort Cherry School District, Hodgkin's lymphoma, McDonald, Nicole Stewart, Washington County

McDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) — You’d never know by looking at her that 16-year-old Nicole Stewart is battling cancer.

The junior at Fort Cherry High School sang the “Star Spangled Banner” alongside her chorus-mates on Friday before the start of the Fort Cherry-Chartiers Houston game, one of the school’s biggest rivals.

The game took place during senior night, a night she didn’t want to miss.

“It’s amazing. I don’t have words for it. I’ve never felt such warmth in my heart,” Nicole said.

Nicole is fighting Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She was diagnosed three weeks ago. The game was called a “Purple Out,” which stands for support in the fight against Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“Stage two in the diaphragm. Only small tumors instead of one big tumor, so easily treated,” Nicole’s mother, Donna Stewart, said.

“It’s hard because there’s nothing I can do for her. It’s out of my hands and up to the doctors,” Nicole’s father, Wayne Stewart, said.

Nicole is undergoing chemotherapy at Children’s Hospital, but she’s keeping a positive attitude. Her friends who are fellow majorettes, helped put the fundraiser together, raising money for her medical expenses.

“Nicole is a great support. She’s involved in a lot of things in the school. She does a lot for us, so we want to do a lot for her,” organizer Emily Richard said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

“She’s been amazing through all of it and I can’t be more proud of her. She found out and she came and told me. I was a mess. She said listen, it’s fine, you can’t worry about it,” Nicole’s best friend, Megan Cottrill, said.

“I don’t really realize how much my friends are there for me until they’re there for me. It’s crazy,” Nicole said.

“It’s wonderful. Unbelievable,” Donna added.

Several sports teams are also helping the Stewart family. The Steelers and Penguins both had baskets at the fundraiser. If you’re interested in donating, you can mail a check to:

Fort Cherry High School
110 Fort Cherry Rd, McDonald, Pa. 15057
Attention: Andrea Garry, Majorette Sponsor

More from Amy Wadas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia