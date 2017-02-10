Customers Accuse Steel City Flooring Of Ripping Them Off

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — Imagine paying for carpeting and then returning to the store not only to find the store closed but also papered up.

“This has shaken our trust in mankind to the core. I’m angry all the time,” said Connie Sluzynsky, a Steel City Flooring customer.

What triggered that anger began at Steel City Flooring in Beaver County last month. Connie says she and her husband were ripped off.

“They took $3,500 of our money after we ordered carpet, and we never got the product back,” said Connie.

The Sluzynskys are not alone. Karen Hornstein and her husband, Michael, also went to Steel City Flooring in January.

“they explained to my husband there was a mix up in the carpet order and would get back to us,” said Karen.

The Hornsteins say no one got back to them and they got no carpet. That’s when Beaver Police got involved. Sgt. Kelly Hogan spoke to the owner, Jason Muller.

“He was working with them to get them taken care of; but, obviously, I know at that point I had multiple calls and each one were saying there was no reply,” Sgt. Hogan said.

Sgt. Hogan says Muller told him he was probably going to file for bankruptcy.

Those who paid Steel City Flooring fearing they will never get their money back, but a good Samaritan has made them a deal they cannot refuse. Enter Patrick Molyneaux, the owner of Molyneaux Flooring.

“Let’s say it’s a $5,000 sale and they gave Steel City $1500. We’ll give them $1,500 credit on our order as well, and we’ll go over that on a case by case basis,” said Molyneaux.

Of course, you need proof you paid money to steel city.

Ironically, Molyneaux made the same offer nine years ago when Muller owned Prizant and did the same thing to customers.

Meantime, police are talking to the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office about filing criminal charges.