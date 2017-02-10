Ford Invests $1 Billion In Pittsburgh Robotics Startup In Driverless Car Quest

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/KDKA) – Ford Motor will spend $1 billion to take over a robotics startup to acquire more of the expertise needed to reach its ambitious goal of having a fully driverless vehicle on the road by 2021.

The big bet announced Friday comes just a few months after the Pittsburgh startup, Argo AI, was created by two alumni of Carnegie Mellon University’s robotics program, Bryan Salesky and Peter Rander.

Ford is counting on Salesky and Rander to hire about 200 employees during the next year while overseeing the development of the technology required for a vehicle without a steering wheel or brake pedals to drive itself. Ford CEO Mark Fields wants the robotic car done by 2021.

The $1 billion investment in Argo will be spread over a five-year period.

This news follows Pittsburgh being named by the U.S. Department of Transportation as one of 10 testing grounds nationwide of autonomous vehicles, Uber’s world-wide debut of self-driving cars in Pittsburgh and the Department of Defense investing $250 million in a Carnegie-Mellon advanced robotics manufacturing institute in the city.

Mayor William Peduto praised Ford for the decision.

“Pittsburgh continues to make global headlines on this growing industry, which stems from the hard work and brainpower of our friends at Carnegie Mellon, and the many industries they continue to seed and grow throughout our region,” Peduto said. “I want to thank Ford for banking on all Pittsburgh has to offer.”

