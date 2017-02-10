Furry Tails: Victory & Marie Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________

Victory

Animal Friends

Victory doesn’t let his disability slow him down! This playful pup is curious and loves to explore. More than anything, he’d like a friend to go exploring with! The ultimate victory would be finding his forever home!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Victory is a sweet and active 7-year-old Beagle and Australian Shepherd mix who doesn’t let his disability slow him down. He may only have one eye due to illness, but he stays playful, affectionate and energetic when someone gives him attention. He loves to be social and friendly to show off his beautiful gray and white coloring. Victory doesn’t care for the excitement of other dogs or cats, and would be best in a home with children 6 and over. What’s even better, Victory’s adoption has been sponsored, which means he’s truly priceless! So stop by Animal Friends and see why Victory is this week’s Pet of the Week.

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________

Marie

Orphans of the Storm

Marie has been waiting a long time to find her forever home. She doesn’t mind being by herself, but loves getting attention from the humans who love her most! If you have room in your heart and home, she’d love to meet you soon!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Marie was found living underneath a nice lady’s porch. She came from a house where the people didn’t treat her very well. Marie went into foster care and she’s now spayed and ready for her forever home. Marie can be very loving and likes to be petted but she also can be very independent and doesn’t mind being on her own. She is in a foster home with adult cats, kittens and 2 large dogs. Marie gets along with all the animals in the house. If you would like to meet Marie, please contact Orphans. Marie is about 5-years-old, and has been waiting for her forever home for three years. Because Marie is a long-term orphan, her adoption fee, to an approved home, is paid by generous donors.

To find out more about how to adopt Marie, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________

Furr Tails Follow-Up —

Featured on Jan. 14, 2017 — After four years of waiting, Emmie from Orphans of the Storm shelter has finally found her forever home. Above is her adoption photo!

_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24