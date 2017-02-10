Girl Scout Stand Robbed At Gunpoint, Police Buy Remaining Cookies & Cover Loss

UNION CITY, Calif. (KDKA) — Police officers in California took it upon themselves to save the day after a Girl Scout stand was robbed at gunpoint.
According to CBS San Francisco, an armed suspect approached a mother and her 12-year-old daughter in Union City who were selling cookies.
He displayed a handgun and took cash from the mother before escaping.
The Union City Police Officers Association stepped up and donated their own money to cover the loss, and also purchased all of the 12-year-old’s remaining cookies.
In total, officers and the police union donated more than $1,000 to assist the victims.
