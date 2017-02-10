WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Girl Scout Stand Robbed At Gunpoint, Police Buy Remaining Cookies & Cover Loss

February 10, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: Girl Scouts

UNION CITY, Calif. (KDKA) — Police officers in California took it upon themselves to save the day after a Girl Scout stand was robbed at gunpoint.

According to CBS San Francisco, an armed suspect approached a mother and her 12-year-old daughter in Union City who were selling cookies.

He displayed a handgun and took cash from the mother before escaping.

The Union City Police Officers Association stepped up and donated their own money to cover the loss, and also purchased all of the 12-year-old’s remaining cookies.

In total, officers and the police union donated more than $1,000 to assist the victims.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia