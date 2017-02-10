EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | First Hays Egg

Hays Eagles Welcome First Egg Of 2017

February 10, 2017 7:26 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The bald eagles nesting in the city’s Hays section have welcomed their first egg of 2017.

The egg was first spotted at 5:49 p.m. Friday on the Hays bald eagle nest live stream.

Both eagles are seen in the nest with the egg, shifting it, moving around, and then one flies away while the other stays and sits on the egg.

Bill Powers, the president and CEO of PixController, which runs the wildlife cam, said, “This first egg was earlier than expected, but we shouldn’t be surprised with the mild winter we have had so far. We should expect to see the next egg in 2-3 days. It will be exciting to watch the season in HD this year.”

Of course, this isn’t the first egg for the nesting pair in Hays.

Last year, the eagles successfully raised two eaglets, which hatched in March and fledged in June. A third egg was not viable and never hatched.

In 2015, the eagles laid three eggs but none hatched. But, in 2014, the pair successfully raised three eaglets.

