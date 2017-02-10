Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Indiana County

MIDDLETOWN (KDKA) — Someone in Western Pennsylvania may be a millionaire…and not know it yet.
According to a press release, A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Indiana County for the Wednesday, February 8, drawing.
The ticket correctly matched all five white balls drawn, 14-20-42-49-66, but not the red Powerball 05. The winning ticket is worth $1 million, less applicable tax withholding.
The retailer the ticket was sold at, Giant Eagle on Ben Franklin Road, earns a $5,000 selling bonus.
Claims may be filed at headquarters Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at area offices.