WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Indiana County

February 10, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Indiana County, Pennsylvania Lottery

MIDDLETOWN (KDKA) — Someone in Western Pennsylvania may be a millionaire…and not know it yet.

According to a press release, A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Indiana County for the Wednesday, February 8, drawing.

The ticket correctly matched all five white balls drawn, 14-20-42-49-66, but not the red Powerball 05. The winning ticket is worth $1 million, less applicable tax withholding.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The retailer the ticket was sold at, Giant Eagle on Ben Franklin Road,  earns a $5,000 selling bonus.

Claims may be filed at headquarters Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at area offices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia