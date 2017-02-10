Parents Say Enormous Hole Near Bus Stop Is A Danger To Kids

NORTH HUNTINGDON TWP. (KDKA) — Parents in North Huntingdon Township say a giant hole near a bus stop is making them nervous.

“I don’t like my son out of the car, he stays in my jeep the whole time, instead of being out with the other kids playing near that hole,” parent Keith McNair said.

The hole he’s referring to is a sink hole at the intersection of Trafford Road and Railroad Street.

“Every single time it rains seems the whole just widens,” McNair said. “At least 8 feet, 10 feet under the house.”

Not far from the hole is a piece of asphalt. It was cut out during some utility repair work done in the recent past according to people who live nearby, it’s just a couple feet away from this ever-growing hole. It is not clear if the two are related, but parents are furious and want the hole closed.

After calling the property owner, North Huntingdon Township and the Norwin School District, the issue got some attention.

The landlord covered the hole temporarily, North Huntingdon Township showed up and put some cones and barriers and the school district temporarily has moved the bus stop until the hole can be permanently sealed.

“I appreciate the fact that action happened today, instead of it being dismissed like it has been [in the past],” McNair said.