Report: Washington Third-Grader Dies From The Flu

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — A Washington third-grader has died after contracting the flu.
According to the Observer-Reporter, 10-year-old Payton Pierson died Thursday at Children’s Hospital after being diagnosed with the flu last Saturday at Washington Hospital.
After her initial diagnosis, the Trinity South Elementary School student returned to her Washington home. 12 hours later, she collapsed and was flown to the Pittsburgh hospital.
Trinity School District reportedly sent an email to parents Friday, alerting them to the girl’s death and assuring that grief counselors had been brought the school.
A GoFundMe page started for the girl has raised more than $2,500.
