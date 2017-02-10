Single Mom Dresses Up As Man For ‘Dads And Donuts’ Day At Son’s School

SANTA CLARA, Utah (KDKA) — A single mom in Utah says her heart sank when her son came home with a note explaining his elementary school class was having a “dads and donuts” day.

Whitney Kittrell asked her son if he would like his grandpa to go with him.

After a pause, the boy smiled and said, “No. I want you to go. You’re my mom and dad.”

So bright and early Wednesday morning, Kittrell put on her best “dad outfit,” painting on a fake goatee and mustache, before proudly heading off to the “dads and donuts” breakfast.

In a photo she posted on Facebook, which has gone viral with nearly 8,000 shares, she explains how her nervousness was quickly dashed by her son’s excitement.

“I was so embarrassed but I couldn’t help but smile when he introduced me to his little friends saying, “this is my mom … she’s my dad too so I brought her!”

The little boy’s smile says it all, but when Kittrell went to leave, her son hugged hr ans whispered “mom… I know that you’ll always be there and do anything for me. Thank you. I love you.”

She ended the post by saying that she hopes he remembers this day.