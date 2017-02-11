Man Stabbed In The Chest In Beaver County, Suspect Charged

RACOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man in the chest.
It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday at a home on Brocktown Road in Racoon Township.
Police say Steven Lamont Call, 28, refused to leave the residence and stabbed one of the occupants when they tried to make him leave.
The victim was flown to the hospital in life-threatening condition with a laceration to the chest and a puncture to the chest cavity.
Call is charged with aggravated assault.