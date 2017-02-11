EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | First Hays Egg

Pitt Drops Syracuse 80-75 To End Orange’s 5-Game Win Streak

February 11, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: Basketball, College, college sports, Pitt, Syracuse

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Cam Johnson scored 22 points, Michael Young added 21 points and nine rebounds while Jamel Artis scored 16 points to go with 10 assists as Pittsburgh held off Syracuse 80-75 on Saturday.

The Panthers (14-11, 3-9 ACC) avenged an 11-point loss to the Orange last month by relying heavily on Young inside and Johnson outside against Syracuse’s 2-3 zone. Pitt outrebounded the Orange 41-25 and answered every time Syracuse made a push late.

Johnson connected on 6 of 9 3-pointers, including one with 2:50 remaining that gave the Panthers a 10-point lead. Syracuse (16-10, 8-5) had the ball down four with less than a minute to go but Tyler Lydon committed Syracuse’s 10th and final turnover as the Orange saw their five-game winning streak come to an abrupt halt.

Andrew White and John Gillon led Syracuse with 20 points each. Lydon scored just eight points, all in the second half. The Orange never led after the Panthers put together a first-half run to take a 35-28 lead at the break.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

