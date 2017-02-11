EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | First Hays Egg

Police: Suspect May Have Waited For Police Patrol To Leave Before Robbing Bank

February 11, 2017 12:34 AM By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under: Ambridge, Bank Robbery, Beaver County, Huntington Bank, Ralph Iannotti

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — Police are looking for a suspect after a bank robbery on Friday evening in Beaver County.

It happened just before 5 p.m., closing time, at the Huntington Bank on Merchant Street in Ambridge.

A man wearing a hooded, navy blue, insulated, work-type jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes walked through the front door and up to the teller’s window.

“He presented the teller with a note stating he had a gun. He verbally told the teller, in a soft tone of voice, to be quiet and to put the money in a plastic bag that he had with him, then he fled on foot,” said Ambridge Police Chief James Mann.

The robber was in the bank for only about a minute.

He is described as being clean shaven, stood about 5-feet-7-inches tall, is believed to be in his 40s and has a distinct facial feature.

The police chief said because there have been a number of bank robberies in the area recently, he had told his officers to keep a close watch on Ambridge banks.

“Actually, there was an officer sitting outside the bank for like 20 minutes, because of some bank robberies around the area,” said Chief Mann. “So, I told the guys to make sure they’re around the banks when they close. He actually moved to the credit union; I think he was watching my guy. He went to the credit union to sit, and next thing you know, there was a bank robbery there.”

