Rock Slide Blocks Part Of Road In Glenshaw

GLENSHAW (KDKA) — Vehicles have been forced to veer around a large chunk of rock that fell onto a road in Glenshaw.
It happened in the 900 block of Saxonburg Boulevard Saturday night.
Crews sectioned off the portion of road that was affected by the rock slide and officers were directing traffic.
PennDOT was expected to assess the situation and decide whether or not to shut the road down.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.
