EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | First Hays Egg

Sargento Recalls Select Sliced, Shredded Cheese Products

February 11, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Recall, Recalls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sargento is recalling some sliced and shredded cheese products due to a potential contamination.

Packages of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby and Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese are being recalled due to a potential listeria monocytogenes contamination in the Longhorn Colby cheese.

Sargento says they are also recalling several products that were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese.

Those products include Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, and Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese.

No other Sargento products are affected by the recall, and no illnesses have been reported.

More information on UPC codes and sell-by dates is available on Sargento’s website here: info.sargento.com.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia