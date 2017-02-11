Sargento Recalls Select Sliced, Shredded Cheese Products

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sargento is recalling some sliced and shredded cheese products due to a potential contamination.
Packages of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby and Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese are being recalled due to a potential listeria monocytogenes contamination in the Longhorn Colby cheese.
Sargento says they are also recalling several products that were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese.
Those products include Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, and Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese.
No other Sargento products are affected by the recall, and no illnesses have been reported.
More information on UPC codes and sell-by dates is available on Sargento’s website here: info.sargento.com.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter