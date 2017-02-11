Still With 14 Points, Robert Morris Upends Wagner 50-48

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – Isaiah Still scored 14 points and Robert Morris snapped Wagner’s four-game win streak with a 50-48 victory on Saturday.
Still was 5 of 14 from the floor including a pair of 3-pointers for the Colonials (10-17, 6-8 Northeast Conference). Aaron Tate and Kavon Stewart added eight points apiece.
Robert Morris led early in the first half then went more than nine minutes without a bucket. Wagner’s Corey Henson and Blake Francis drained back-to-back 3-pointers to help push the Seahawks (12-12, 8-6) into an 18-7 lead with 7:24 remaining the period. They held on for a 24-20 edge at the break.
The Colonials fought back and a Clive Allen jumper put them up 44-39 with 4:56 to go. The Seahawks’ JoJo Cooper drained a 3 to cut it to 48-46 with 10 seconds left but Stewart hit two free throws after that to keep Robert Morris on top.
Henson led Wagner with 20 points.
