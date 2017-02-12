EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | First Hays Egg

Grammy-Winning Jazz Singer Al Jarreau Dies At 76

February 12, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: Al Jarreau

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau has died in a Los Angeles hospital just days after announcing his retirement from touring due to exhaustion.

His official Twitter account and website say he died early Sunday. He was 76.

Jarreau was hospitalized earlier in the week and was said to have been improving slowly.

The Wisconsin native has won seven Grammys over a 50-year career. His biggest single was 1981’s “We’re in This Love Together.” Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, “We Are the World,” and sang the theme to TV’s “Moonlighting.”

He is one of the few artists to have won Grammys in three separate categories – jazz, pop and R&B.

Jarreau is survived by his wife, Susan, and a son, Ryan.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

