Rainy Weather Can’t Dampen Spirit At Lunar New Year Parade

SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — It may have been rainy and gray on Sunday, but even the weather couldn’t put a damper on the second annual Lunar New Year Parade in Squirrel Hill.

The parade, which marched down Murray Avenue from Phillips to Forbes, marked the end of the second annual two-week Lunar New Year celebration.

“It’s a little bit bigger [than last year’s parade],” Martha Isler, president of Uncover Squirrel Hill, said. “We have some more dancers and we have more groups walking who wanted to participate and show their pride in the community.”

Mike Chen, president of the Pittsburgh Restaurant Association and owner of Everyday Noodles, served as the parade’s grand marshal with his wife, Grace.

The theme of the parade was “Unity Through Diversity: We Are ONE Pittsburgh.”

“In the last 10 years, we have seen an exponential growth in our Asian population here [in Pittsburgh]. In fact, it is the second largest minority group here in the city,” Marian Lien, executive director for the Squirrel Hill Urban Coalition, said. “So, y’know, they have been here for 140 years, and it’s just taken a little bit to get this first and second Lunar New Year parade started, so we’re very excited.”

More than 30 groups participated in the event, including three Chinese lion teams, a grand dragon line, martial artists, fire eaters, dancers and other performers.

“We like the world to know that Squirrel Hill is an inclusive and fabulous community,” Isler said. “We want people to come and visit us, and to come to our restaurants, come to our shops, and settle in our neighborhood.”

