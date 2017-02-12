EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | First Hays Egg

Mt. Lebanon Native Daya Wins First Grammy

February 12, 2017 5:52 PM
Filed Under: Daya, Mt. Lebanon

LOS ANGELES (AP/KDKA) – Mt. Lebanon native turned pop star Daya has won her first Grammy.

On Sunday, she accepted the best dance recording award for “Don’t Let Me Down,” a Chainsmokers hit that she sang on.

In an emotional speech, she thanked her mom for “moving mountains for her,” and said her family was her inspiration.

The Chainsmokers didn’t attend the pre-telecast Grammys ceremony, which happens before top categories are announced during a performance-filled ceremony.

“Don’t Let Me Down” was one of the most streamed songs on Spotify last year.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by James Corden, airs live on CBS.

