Mt. Lebanon Native Daya Wins First Grammy

LOS ANGELES (AP/KDKA) – Mt. Lebanon native turned pop star Daya has won her first Grammy.
On Sunday, she accepted the best dance recording award for “Don’t Let Me Down,” a Chainsmokers hit that she sang on.
In an emotional speech, she thanked her mom for “moving mountains for her,” and said her family was her inspiration.
The Chainsmokers didn’t attend the pre-telecast Grammys ceremony, which happens before top categories are announced during a performance-filled ceremony.
“Don’t Let Me Down” was one of the most streamed songs on Spotify last year.
This year’s ceremony, hosted by James Corden, airs live on CBS.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)