One Person Found Dead In Waynesburg University Dorm Room

February 12, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: Waynesburg University

WAYNESBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating after one person was found dead inside a dorm room at Waynesburg University.

According to the Greene County Coroner’s Office, the victim was pronounced dead around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say there is no threat to Waynesburg University or Waynesburg.

Police are withholding the name of the victim until family members can be notified.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

