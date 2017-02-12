EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | First Hays Egg

Police Charge 3 After Bottle Rocket Shot Toward Officers

February 12, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Huntington police say three people face felony charges after a bottle rocket was shot off from an apartment complex toward police officers.

The Herald-Dispatch reports 35-year-old Jennifer Denise Blevins and 29-year-old Lila Marie Norris of Huntington and 37-year-old Robert Benjamin Schwieger of Lake Orion, Michigan, were arrested after an hourlong standoff with police on Saturday.

Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says officers responding to an apartment complex reported hearing multiple loud noises, and as officers surrounded the complex and called for people inside one of the apartments to come out, a bottle rocket was shot toward a police officer. The officer was not hit.

The three suspects were charged with attempting to commit a felony and lodged in the Western Regional Jail. Jail records didn’t indicate whether they had attorneys.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

