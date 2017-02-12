Wendy’s Employee Uses Mace On Angry Customer During Altercation

BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — An employee at a Wendy’s in Bloomfield used mace on an angry customer during an altercation early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. at the Wendy’s on Baum Boulevard.

According to officials, a male driver and two female passengers in a white sedan ordered food at the drive-thru. While the driver was at the drive-thru window, he threw some sort of garbage at the female employee, who told him to pick it up.

The two female passengers began arguing, and the employee threw a drink at the car.

Officials say the driver then parked across the street, got out of his car and entered the Wendy’s by forcing open a rear door. Once inside the restaurant, he knocked things over and pushed at least one employee while he was verbally threatening the female employee who had been at the drive-thru window.

The female employee went into a room where her personal belongings were, followed by the driver. The employee retrieved mace from her belongings and used it on the driver, who then left the restaurant.

Police responded to the scene for a report of a fight at 1:55 a.m. At that point, the driver had fled the scene.

Detectives are investigating.

