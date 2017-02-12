EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | First Hays Egg

Wind, Winter Weather Advisories Issued For Parts Of Western Pa.

February 12, 2017 6:00 PM
Filed Under: weather, Windy Advisory, Winter Weather Advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A windy and colder night is on tap for parts of Western Pennsylvania, and early Sunday evening there was some concern about severe thunderstorms.

Allegheny County, Butler County, Westmoreland County, Armstrong County, Beaver County and Washington County were placed under the a severe thunderstorm warning until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Jefferson, Mercer, Venango, Forest, Lawrence, Butler, Clarion, Beaver, Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana, Washington, Greene, Fayette and Westmoreland Counties in Pennsylvania along with Carroll and Columbiana Counties in Ohio and Hancock, Brooke and Monongahela Counties in West Virginia.

The advisory goes from 6 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday. Strong low pressure along with a passing cold front will bring winds between 15-30 mph Sunday night with gusts between 45-50 mph. This could bring down power lines and tree limbs and scattered power outages are expected.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight and scattered rain showers will turn to snow showers. The Pittsburgh area will receive an inch or two of snow.

Areas to the north of Pittsburgh along I-80 will see accumulating Lake Effect snow tonight into Monday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Clarion, Forest, Venango, Jefferson and Mercer Counties from 7 p.m. Sunday through 1 p.m Monday. Expect 2-4 inches of snow by midday Monday in these areas which could make driving conditions hazardous.

Stay tuned to KDKA tonight for the latest updates and a detailed forecast.

