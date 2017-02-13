3 Area Counties Opt For Vehicle Registration Fee Surcharge

PITTSBURGH (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – Vehicle registration fees have gone up in Allegheny, Greene and Westmoreland counties, but you can save $5 if you sign up for the new two-year renewal option.
Sweeping transportation legislation enacted several years ago allowed counties to impose a $5 “local use fee” on top of the $36 passenger vehicle registration fee.
That same law allows motorists to opt to renew their registration for two years. If you do that, you’re in for a small break.
PennDOT spokeswoman Alexis Campbell says it has to do with the way the law was written.
“The $5 fee is added per registration transaction. When you renew your registration for two years, you’re doing it in one transaction,” said Campbell. “So, as the law is written currently, you’re only charged the $5 fee one time. It’s not per year, it’s per registration.”
Campbell also says the $36 registration fee may go up a dollar this summer based on a consumer price index. In eastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties have also opted for the additional $5 fee.
More Information can be found here.
