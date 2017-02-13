WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Crews Searching After Missing Man’s Car Found In Hampton Twp.

February 13, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Henry, Hampton Township, Sample Road, Shaler, Waynesburg University

HAMPTON TWP. (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing man from Shaler who has been missing since Sunday.

Aaron Henry’s car was found on a trail near Sample Road in Hampton Township.

He reportedly went to the area to enjoy popular walking trails there, but later did not return home or answer phone calls.

The 25-year-old is a graduate of Waynesburg University.

