Crews Searching After Missing Man’s Car Found In Hampton Twp.

HAMPTON TWP. (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing man from Shaler who has been missing since Sunday.
Aaron Henry’s car was found on a trail near Sample Road in Hampton Township.
He reportedly went to the area to enjoy popular walking trails there, but later did not return home or answer phone calls.
The 25-year-old is a graduate of Waynesburg University.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.