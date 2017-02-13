Furry Tails: Picture Day

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but maybe these ones are worth a thousand slobbery kisses!

Picture day for one law enforcement officer and his K-9 partner took a hilarious turn recently in Indiana State. And the photos are posted to the department’s Facebook page prove it.

Conservation Officer Levi Knach and his K-9 partner Kenobi work law enforcement for Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources.

The department says of the pair: “Levi is a dynamic law enforcement officer who brings a sense of calm to chaos with his presence. Levi and Kenobi make a great team and enforce the law with a vengeance. Both of them are entertaining and loaded with knowledge and experience.”

Recently, Officer Knach and his chocolate lab tried posing for a department photo, but Kenobi had other plans.

Instead of mugging for the camera, he preferred to give his partner some big wet kisses. It took four tries to get the photo right.

In the first, Kenobi nuzzles Officer Knach. Then, in the second and third, he’s caught on camera licking his partner. Officer Knach can’t even keep a straight face in one of the photos!

If you’d like to see all the photos, click here!

The fourth was just right for the department, but judging by the photos going viral, we’d say people much prefer the puppy love photos to the serious one.

Since being posted to Facebook, the photos have gotten more than 600 shares and 2,000 likes.

It seems like Officer Knach and Kenobi have a great partnership and friendship.

_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24