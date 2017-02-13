Jerry Sandusky’s Son Charged With Child Sexual Assault

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — One of Jerry Sandusky’s children is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, is facing 14 counts including: statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor.

According to a criminal complaint from Pennsylvania State Police, the accused had been dating the mother of one of the alleged victims and lived in her home for about five years.

Jeffrey Sandusky allegedly sent inappropriate texts to the child and frequently said not to tell anyone about the messages. Once, Sandusky told the alleged victim the texts “were not weird because he studied medicine.”

The child also told police that Sandusky made sexual comments to them and “is always looking at me in weird ways, staring me up and down.”

On occasion, he allegedly asked for naked photographs.

The inappropriate messages were shared with the child’s father, who printed them off and notified police.

Upon learning of the alleged abuse, the child’s mother asked Jeffrey Sandusky to leave the house.

According to the criminal complaint, a second child was also abused dating back to 2013.

Jeffrey Sandusky is being held on $200,000 bail at Centre County Prison.

Jerry Sandusky, former Penn State football coach, was convicted of molesting 10 boys over a 13-year period and was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison following a sex abuse scandal at Penn State University.

