Man Arrested, Charged With Homicide In Girlfriend’s Death

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man is facing homicide charges after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the head Sunday night.

According to police, the incident happened on Waycross Drive in Hempfield Township.

State Police have arrested 53-year-old Allen Trent in connection with Frances Smith’s death.

Trent told police that he and Smith had been drinking at the South Greensburg Hunt Club and the Midway St. Clair Fireman’s Club earlier in the day. They returned home around 7:30 p.m.

Initially, Trent told police Smith had made a sandwich and poked and scratched his torso. She then went to the bedroom to go to sleep.

Trent said he started drinking homemade wine in the living room when he heard a gunshot come from the bedroom. When he went in, he saw Smith bleeding from the head.

However, police explained that based on their evidence, there were some inconsistencies with his story.

At that time, Trent told police he got a .44-caliber Dan Wessen revolver when Smith went to sleep. He claimed he approached Smith in bed and the following conversation took place:

Smith: “What are you doing with that?”

Trent: “Nothing. Why?”

Smith: “Put that thing away.”

At that point, Trent claims Smith grabbed his arm and gouged his skin.

“The gun went off, it happened so fast,” Trent told police.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the head.

