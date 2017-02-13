WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Ohio State Student Reportedly Missing In Pittsburgh

February 13, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Greentree Road, Ohio State University, Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A missing Ohio State University student was last seen in Pittsburgh, according to family members.

The Tab reports Max Tongtae, 24, was last seen around 7:30 Wednesday at a BP on Greentree Road in Pittsburgh.

Family members say he had no reason to be in Pittsburgh and may be in need of medical care. On Monday, Tongtae’s sister posted on social media that detectives are working to access his bank statements to examine any activity.

Tongtae was last seen driving a Blue Chrysler van with a black Air Force sticker on the back window, Ohio plates GVP2768.

Max is approximately 5’5″ and weighs 110 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes, wears glasses and has a black freckle on his right temple.

Anyone with information should contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545. 

