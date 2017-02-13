Pirates’ Pitchers & Catchers Report For Spring Training

BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) — Spring is in the air, at least for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pitchers and catchers reported for Spring Training in Bradenton, Florida, on Monday.

The first official workout at Pirates City isn’t until Tuesday morning.

So, on the first day, the players had their physicals and then some of the guys hit the field.

But veterans like Gerrit Cole won’t throw until tomorrow. Cole is coming off a disappointing season last year, mainly because he struggled with injuries.

But he’s healthy now and can’t wait to get started.

“I feel I’m in a good spot and I’m excited to get going,” said Cole. “Obviously, learned a lot, a lot of mental toughness and learning how to deal with some adversity, so, hopefully, I’m better for it. The desire to succeed drives everybody, the desire to win, especially this club, fuels everybody.”

Cole is not only healthy, which he wasn’t this time last year, but also married. He celebrated his wedding this off-season in California, followed by a honeymoon in the Caribbean.

