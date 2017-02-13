Police Searching For Burglar After Guns Stolen In Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Ross Township are searching for a man caught on camera breaking into a suburban condo.
Police say it happened on Feb. 1 at Lenox Oval, which is located off of McKnight Road.
“We were able to secure video that shows an individual at the front door. He appears to be manipulating the door, the devices on the door,” said Detective Brian Kohlhepp. “What’s more alarming about this is the fact that a handgun and a shotgun were taken.”
Police are hoping someone recognizes the suspect.
“He’s definitely tall, lighter skinned black male. It appears to me that he is wearing some type of construction or tool belt or back brace so he either is or is impersonating some type of utility worker or maintenance worker,” Detective Kohlhepp said.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter