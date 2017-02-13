Sales Skyrocket After Joy Villa Wears Pro-Trump Dress To Grammys

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) – Sales of Joy Villa’s music has skyrocketed after she wore a pro-Trump dress to the Grammy Awards.
On the red carpet Villa wore a gown of red, white and blue with the words “Make America Great Again” on the front and “Trump” on the back.
After her appearance at the Grammy’s the 25-year-old’s EP “I Make The Static” jumped to number one on Amazon’s top digital albums, and is still there Monday.
She was also climbing the charts on iTunes.
On Instagram Villa explained her controversial look saying, “Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don’t. Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree.”
Sometimes you just gotta be free to express yourself. 😍✨🎶 thank you to all of my supporters and fellow believers. Life is about living free and loving it. Be your beautiful selves tonight! 😘💋🎶😍💕 dr as by @officialandresoriano makeup by @nicholerayartistry Publicist: @mwprinc #grammys2017 #love #happygrammysday #joyvillagrammys #joyvilla
The dress also helped Joy’s social media presence.
On Twitter she went from about 15,000 followers to nearly 70,000 Monday.
Villa’s dress may have helped boost her record sales, but critics on social media lashed out.
Others supported Joy’s decision to wear the dress, one even said it’s the reason they sampled her music.
One Comment
Democrats probably ready to commit suicide
Glass half-full type of guy.
Thank you for breaking with the violent, leftist, lemming hoards and speaking with an independent voice. Love you, and I’ll buy your work from now on!
Haters gotta hate, and liberal elites are the best at it.
Glad to see this singer and her gay immigrant fashion designer aren’t “go along” proggies. they have minds of their own, and that scares the left.
You go Girl! Love ya!