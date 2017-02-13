Sales Skyrocket After Joy Villa Wears Pro-Trump Dress To Grammys

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) – Sales of Joy Villa’s music has skyrocketed after she wore a pro-Trump dress to the Grammy Awards.

On the red carpet Villa wore a gown of red, white and blue with the words “Make America Great Again” on the front and “Trump” on the back.

After her appearance at the Grammy’s the 25-year-old’s EP “I Make The Static” jumped to number one on Amazon’s top digital albums, and is still there Monday.

She was also climbing the charts on iTunes.

🎶I'm speechless…you, my amazing fans and supporters have put me to #16 on the iTunes Top… https://t.co/a25sCjdeSf pic.twitter.com/gKTBOac4vL — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) February 13, 2017

On Instagram Villa explained her controversial look saying, “Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don’t. Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree.”

The dress also helped Joy’s social media presence.

On Twitter she went from about 15,000 followers to nearly 70,000 Monday.

Villa’s dress may have helped boost her record sales, but critics on social media lashed out.

@Joy_Villa ….your sell out game is strong. — Michelle Vargas (@VargasSTL) February 13, 2017

@Joy_Villa trump doesn't even support your human rights????? OK girl keep dreamin — katie (@radiantcaminah) February 13, 2017

Others supported Joy’s decision to wear the dress, one even said it’s the reason they sampled her music.

@Joy_Villa I'm not familiar with you. The Left is going to try & destroy you. So, I'm going to buy your work. You are worth getting to know. — wright.RN (@TW_RN73) February 13, 2017