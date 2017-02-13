Verizon Bringing Back Unlimited Data

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — After a six year hiatus, Verizon is bringing back access to unlimited data.

CBS News reports the wireless carrier reintroduced the option for unlimited data on Monday.

New customers will be able to get unlimited talk, text and data for $80 a month for the first line, and $45 for additional lines.

Verizon users should be able to take advantage of 4G LTE speeds until they reach 22GB of data, at which point the carrier may start controlling their use.

However, Verizon’s version is pricier than offerings from rivals.

AT&T only lets customers sign up for unlimited plans when they also subscribe to DirecTV, which AT&T owns. But its prices are similar to Verizon’s for a family; Verizon is cheaper for an individual.

Verizon has long been pushing customers off the company’s old unlimited plans with rate hikes. But such plans, once common, have come back into vogue as competition between carriers heats up. Carriers have to snatch customers from each other to grow, as most U.S. adults already have a smartphone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.