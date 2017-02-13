WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
High Winds Blamed For Widespread Damage In W. Pa.

February 13, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: Christine D'Antonio, New Castle, Ross Township, Severe Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Last night’s high winds caused widespread damage across western Pennsylvania.

In New Castle, the gas station canopy at the A-Plus Mini Mart on East Washington Street was brought down. One gas pump was damaged and some fuel spilled, but there were no reported injuries.

In Ross Township, a tree came crashing down on the roof of Country Wines on Babcock Boulevard.

Nearby, a number of trees came down along Cedar drive. One narrowly missed a parked car.

In Hays, a tree which housed a bald eagle nest was also toppled by the high winds.

Thousands lost power during the height of the storms.

This morning, nearly 5,000 Duquesne Light customers were still without power. Most of those affected are in Monroeville and Hookstown

As of 6 a.m., here are the latest power outage numbers from West Penn Power:

  • Westmoreland County – 1,278
  • Fayette County – 677
  • Armstrong County  – 560
  • Washington County – 362

