Allegheny Co. Republican Committee Official Charged With Roughing Up Girlfriend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The executive director of a local political party is facing assault charges in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend.

Police say an argument between the two turned physical.

According to the criminal complaint, a neighbor told police he and a friend were standing on his porch in the in 300 block of Bailey Street in Mount Washington when he noticed a man and a woman arguing and eventually throwing punches inside a jeep that was parked nearby.

The male in the vehicle has been identified by investigators as John Schnaedter, who is the executive director of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County.

The criminal complaint reports that the victim told police “Schnaedter pulled her out of the vehicle and punched her.”

The witness said he later noticed the woman lying on the sidewalk and called police.

Officers found her with scratches and bruises on her face and snow and mud on her clothing. Schnaedter walked away before police arrived.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said they were arguing over “petty stuff” and she took the blame for antagonized him. Police asked her if she wanted a Protection from Abuse Order, but she declined, saying she wanted to think it over first.

Officers found Schnaedter at his apartment not far away on Eutaw Street where he was arrested without incident.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Meanwhile, Dave Majernik, the vice chairman of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County released a statement saying, “We are disappointed in what happened, but we are waiting to hear the results of the hearing on Thursday before any action is taken. So [Schnaeter’s] status has not changed.”

Schnaedter is facing charges of simple assault and is free on non-monetary bond.

He was once a political consultant. He worked for former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Corbett’s campaign.