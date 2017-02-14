WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Crews Battle House Fire In Scottdale

February 14, 2017 3:39 PM
East Huntingdon Township, Fire, Scottdale, Westmoreland County

SCOTTDALE (KDKA) — A house fire has sent crews out in East Huntingdon Township this afternoon.

The one-alarm fire was reported just before 2:40 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Scottdale Smithton Road in Scottdale.

There’s no word on what sparked the fire. But the view from NewsChopper 2 shows smoke pouring from the home.

Westmoreland County emergency officials say no injuries have been reported.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

