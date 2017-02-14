Crews Battle House Fire In Scottdale

SCOTTDALE (KDKA) — A house fire has sent crews out in East Huntingdon Township this afternoon.
The one-alarm fire was reported just before 2:40 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Scottdale Smithton Road in Scottdale.
There’s no word on what sparked the fire. But the view from NewsChopper 2 shows smoke pouring from the home.
Westmoreland County emergency officials say no injuries have been reported.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter