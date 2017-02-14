Fox Chapel Police Warn Residents To Be On Alert After 3 Burglaries

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) — Police are asking people in Fox Chapel to be on alert for any suspicious activity after three recent burglaries.
This is a well-to-do community, where, according to a national realty website, the median cost of a home is about $700,000.
The residential burglaries were reported on Hunt Road, Dorseyville Road and Springhouse Lane.
The main similarities in the three crimes include – locked doors being kicked in and the thefts taking place during the daytime.
Police say in two cases, the houses were equipped with burglar alarms, but the systems were not turned on. In the third case, it’s unknown if the home had an alarm system.
Police have not released any description of a burglar, or possible suspects.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter