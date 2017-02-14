Get Marty: Charges Filed Against Former FireDex Employee In Kickback Scheme

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A former employee of a Pittsburgh-based company is facing felony charges following a Get Marty investigation.

Former FireDex employee Gary Hite is charged with two felonies following a Pennsylvania State Police investigation.

Hite is charged with theft by deception and demanding property to secure employment. In the criminal complaint, Hite told state police, “He recalls setting up a 10 percent kickback scheme with J&S Painting.”

The criminal complaint goes on to say, “Hite unlawfully demanded money from J&S Painting and Repair in order for them to be able to retain their employment as a subcontractor.”

FireDex is a restoration company with an A-Plus rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Shane and Jen Young own a small painting company. They were doing work for FireDex as subcontractors. They say Hite demanded a 10 percent kickback on every project.

They took their complaints to FireDex, which immediately fired Hite. The company then called police.

Meantime, KDKA reached out to the state police. Troopers interviewed the Youngs, FireDex officials and Hite. Troopers filed the felony charges against Hite today.

Following the charges FireDex released this statement:

“We are pleased that Mr. Hite has been arrested and charged for his criminal actions. We will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure that Mr. Hite is held accountable for his crimes and for the harm he has caused to the innocent parties in this matter.”

KDKA also asked FireDex to compensate the Youngs for the money they say they lost.

Even though FireDex had nothing to do with the crime, they agreed to pay the Youngs $2,500. A company spokesman said, “It’s our pleasure to make them whole.”

