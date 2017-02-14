Giant Eagle Begins Pilot Project For Home Delivery Of Groceries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Grocery shopping is a pain for those with children, millennials on the go, and older folks tired of all those grocery aisles.

So, first came curb-side pick-up, popularized locally by Giant Eagle and Walmart, and now Giant Eagle is moving into home delivery.

“The best part about this for those customers who are familiar with curbside express is that the online experience is exactly the same,” Giant Eagle spokesman Dan Donovan told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Tuesday. “What they’re used to picking up at our stores, we’re merely just making it more convenient and bringing it to their doorstep.”

Giant Eagle is beginning a pilot project so customers can order food online and have it delivered the next day.

“There are more than 45,000 products that will be available for curbside express home delivery, ranging from your milks to your eggs to your cereal to your frozen items as well,” Donovan said.

Prices remain the same with a delivery fee of $12.95.

Beginning Wednesday, Giant Eagle’s home delivery service is only available to 400 customers who currently use the curbside pick-up at the Bethel Park Market District.

By mid-March, the service will expand to much of the South Hills.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

After that, it really depends on how fast the service grows.

Experts say less than one percent of grocery purchases are delivered by the store, but that could change quickly.

“People want quicker and quicker service, but the product has to be excellent,” says Varol Ablak, the owner of Zingbasket.

In this area, Zingbasket pioneered home delivery of groceries.

Ablak welcomes competition but touts advantages over Giant Eagle like no delivery fees, competitive pricing, and same-day delivery speed.

“We’re delivering in 30 minutes,” says Ablak.

But Giant Eagle offers far more product choices, notes Donovan, adding, “You still get FuelPerks and a lot of the great savings opportunities.”