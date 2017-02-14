Huskers Ride Hot Shooting To 82-66 Victory Over Penn State

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Glynn Watson Jr. and Jack McVeigh scored 15 points apiece to lead four Nebraska players in double figures, and the Cornhuskers used their best shooting half of the season to set the tone in an 82-66 victory over Penn State on Tuesday night.

Jordy Tshimanga and Tai Webster had 12 points each for the Huskers (11-14, 5-8 Big Ten), who ended a three-game losing streak.

Tony Carr had 15 points and Lamar Stevens added 13 to pace Penn State (14-13, 6-8), which lost for the first time in three games.

The Huskers shot 63 percent in the first half. McVeigh scored five points at the start of a 10-3 spurt that got them out to a 34-25 lead, and he beat the buzzer with a swish from the half-court line to make it 45-37 at half.

Freshman Isaiah Roby brought some flair in the middle of the second half with back-to-back dunks to give Nebraska a 63-47 lead. He threw down a lob from Evan Taylor and followed with a left-handed jam after taking a pass from Watson during a 9-0 run.

The Huskers led by as many as 24 points and finished the game shooting 55.4 percent. They came into the game shooting 42.8 percent in conference games.

Penn State shot just 31 percent in the second half and 39.7 percent for the game.

Tshimanga, who was 6 for 7 from the field, led an inside effort that saw the Huskers outscore the Lions 46-28 in the paint.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: The Lions didn’t show up offensively and missed a chance to get to .500 in Big Ten play.

Nebraska: The Huskers did show up offensively and created some momentum for a two-game road trip to Ohio State and Michigan State.

UP NEXT

Penn State hosts Purdue on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Nebraska visits Ohio State on Saturday.

