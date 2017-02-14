Keisel Shaves Beard To Raise Money For Children’s Hospital

PITTSBURHG (KDKA) – Former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel held his seventh annual “Shear Da Beard” event Monday night.
Keisel, who is known for his burly facial hair, shaved his beard in support of cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
He was joined by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as well as some current and former Steelers, who helped with the shaving ceremony.
“It’s just amazing to me to see all my friends and people come out and support such a strange event, but an event that really means a lot to me and to a lot of kids around here,” Keisel said.
Jimmy Spagnolo, 6, was on hand for the event.
Earlier this month, he finished his cancer treatment and a video of him ringing a bell that symbolizes the end of treatment went viral.
Last year, Shear Da Beard raised more than $75,000 for Children’s Hospital’s Division of Hematology and Oncology.
